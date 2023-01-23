The comment section of several Nigerian blogs has been buzzing all morning after reports of what Afro-fusion singer Burna Boy did for a young French journalist in Paris

Reports have it that Burna Boy gave a young journalist money to buy a new camera after she mistakenly broke the one her firm gave her while trying to interview the singer

However, Nigerians have reacted to the report with dismay, noting that if it was in Nigeria Burna would probably have kicked the journalist instead of helping out

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Internationally famous Nigerian Afrobeat singer Burna Boy, recently trended online after reports of him giving a young French journalist money to replace her camera that broke while trying to interview the musician, went viral.

According to the report, the young journalist, who is still an intern, mistakenly broke her camera while trying to interview Burna Boy.

Popular Nigerian singer Burna Boy trends online for giving a French journalist money to buy a new camera. Photo credit: @burnaboygram

Source: UGC

The camera, according to the report was worth $2000, a Panasonic GH6. Burna Boy was said to have noticed what happened, and he reached out to his accountant to give the young lady some money to replace the broken camera.

See the viral report about Burna Boy helping out a young French journalist below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nigerians react to Burna Boy helping a young French journalist who broke her camera

@kokoyate:

"If na for naija now, e for don knack am boot."

@iam_joyeseyin:

"Lmaoo if na Nigeria now, he for don kick person face."'

@t_abejide:

"Of course it’s in Paris. He wouldn’t do that in Nigeria."

@_jayone_:

"I can bet my life savings he wouldn’t do same in an African space let alone Nigeria."

@tribunal2k2:

"I hope he has paid the girl that sent them Bole in London sha. Cos the girl was still asking for her money kast year."

@iamjust_fit:

"But if Na Nigeria e dey, e no go bother. Oga charity begins at home, no go deh form for outside."

@___hensel___:

"If na Nigeria now, na him go even kick the camera comot abeg joor."

@kendra.vall:

"All of you shouting if na Nigeria yen yen yen should drink water and rest he no owe Una anything."

Black Sherif: Rapper Kindly Pays Bills Of Needy Nursing Mothers At Ridge Hospital, Poses With Them In Photos

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif, known in private life as Mohammed Ismail Sheriff, has gone to the rescue of some nursing mothers who found it difficult to pay their medical bills.

Black Sherif, simply known as Blacko, settled the bills of the nursing mothers who had delivered their babies at the Greater Accra Regional (Ridge) Hospital.

It is not yet known when the 21-year-old did his kind gesture but photos have surfaced on social media showing him and some of the beneficiaries.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng