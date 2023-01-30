A lady who accepted her friend's sleepover invitation showed people how she and many others all prayed

The short video she shared has ladies in different positions speaking in tongues as they held a vigil

Many TikTokers who watched the video said they wished they belonged to a group of friends that encouraged them to pray

A young lady, @fayfaylicious, has in a video revealed that her friend invited her to her house for a sleepover prayer session.

A clip she shared on TikTok showed other ladies who were also invited. They all took different positions in the house and prayed in tongues.

Everybody took different positions as they prayed in tongues. Photo source: TikTok/@fayfaylicious

Prayerful ladies in friend's house

There were those who lay on the floor and others who stood at a corner in the house. They all passionately prayed.

Many people who reacted to her video wished they had friends like hers who would strengthen their spiritual lives.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered close to 2,000 comments and over 50,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Malini muna said:

"God send friends like this in my life."

Ella said:

"You guys are saying God should send friends like this to you do you know you can also be that friend that can organize this prayer sleep over."

God’s Chosen said:

"We all need such friends."

BIANCA said:

"This is the kind of friendship I need in my life right now."

Daphne said:

"God I yearn for such a life with family and friends."

Nthabiseng Ntwae said:

"Hosting something like this at my place soon."

Jennifer Iwundu said:

"This is better than those house party."

Majani said:

"You are all blessed this gave me goosebumps. I felt the Lords God presence."

