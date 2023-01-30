A father who wanted to teach his crying baby a lesson suddenly woke the girl up just when she started sleeping

The girl's father revealed on TikTok that the baby was disturbing everyone all morning with incessant cries

Social media users who reacted to the video said the baby looked so shocked at her father's sudden voice

A father's mischief towards his newborn has stirred thousands of reactions on social media as he interrupted his daughter's sleep.

At the start of the video he shared on TikTok, his baby was suckling on her thumb as she slipped into sleep.

Father interrupts baby's sleep

Not wanting her to enjoy the comfort, the father shouted for her to wake up. He revealed that the girl had been crying all morning and now wanted to sleep.

Many people who watched the video wondered why the dad is so wicked as they laughed at the way the baby looked so disturbed.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 4,000 comments with more than 600,000 likes at the time of writing this report.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Keaunna Cruse said:

"Cause why you scare her like that."

Gvldmind said:

"She looked up like “lord is the you'."

nakato Sylvia mummy's daughter said:

"l thought she is going to cry bambi she's strong."

LILRUEEEEE said:

"BE READY FOR TONIGHT. She gone get her get back for sureee."

Lisette Arelis said:

"Aww, why did you do that to her."

adorechelsea_ said:

"My stomach dropped when she jumped."

Thamibelle said:

"Don't scare her like that bruh. This cutie was still enjoying the thumb."

Sharon Rahmah said:

"Let her enjoy her sleep in peace, she's so cute."

