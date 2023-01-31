A Nigerian lady said that though she has been in the UK for four months, she only recently noticed her metre units drain fast

Demonstrating how that happens, the lady put on her heater for some seconds to show how much units it consumed

Many Nigerians who reacted to her video funnily told her to either come back to her country or bypass the metre

A Nigerian lady, @oluwalosheyii, who moved to the UK four months ago has made a TikTok video about the high electricity tariff in the foreign country.

Sharing a video, the lady showed people her pre-paid metre, saying she just got an electricity unit for £10 (5,688.55) and it is already draining fast. She added that would be the fifth time she is buying the same unit in a month. That puts the cost at £50 (28,442.75).

The lady asked people in the UK to share how they've been coping. Photo source: TikTok/@oluwalosheyii

Demonstrating how fast it goes, she turned on the tap for hot water in the kitchen for some seconds and showed people how much units it consumed. She added that it means if she used the water for minutes, everything could be gone.

The Nigerian asked people who were already used to the UK system to tell her what might be going wrong. Some who commented on her video said that the energy consumption of a heater is very high.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

Dnice Itopa Aliyu said:

"Come back Naija if u can't cope."

tonyihe said:

"Why you Dey complain..Go buy firewood or charcoal..No be you wan go UK."

Clive Asuai said:

"Bypass am."

Michael Douglas said:

"Heating water runs up to 1800 watts. This will easily dig deep into the KWH of the energy purchased."

Sir Alfred said:

"Just find electrician to run illegal for the meter."

Kunmi said:

"When you move, try to look for somewhere that’s all bills inclusive, that’s what I’m doing before I actually go broke on top bills."

Nonye Ethelbert said:

"The problem is you trying to still think you spend in naira you earn in pounds and spend in pounds."

