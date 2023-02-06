Beyoncé has broken the record for the most Grammy wins at the annual ceremony

The amazing Grammy record was previously held firmly by the late British musician Georg Solti

The American artists' fans lauded their fave for consistently creating music that is worthy of receiving prestigious trophies

Beyoncé has officially become the artist with the most Grammys in her cabinet.

Beyoncé's fans showered her with praise after becoming the most-awarded artist at the Grammys. Image: Kevin Winter and Christopher Polk

Source: UGC

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony took place on February 5 in Los Angeles and Queen Bey collected almost all the wins she deserved. Even though she lost Album of the Year to Harry Styles, the talented artist still broke a massive record.

According to Grammy.com, Bey has now surpassed the late British musician Georg Solti, who previously held the record of being the most awarded artist, at the lush ceremony.

Check out one of Beyoncé's emotional speeches below:

BeyHive is over the moon about Beyoncé's new Grammy record

Calming the BeyHive that has been at war with Harry Style's fandom after Beyoncé lost Album of the Year to the former One Direction member, @PopBase shared the amazing record on Twitter.

The loyal stans rushed to the comments to rave about how the Lemonade hitmaker is the greatest artist in the universe.

@GeauxGabrielle said:

"Shoutout to all of us who got to see her career from start to present."

@BTSOriented shared:

"Everybody should also acknowledge that she's probably the most robbed artist in that ceremony's history. Nobody deserves this more than her. She's been pushing boundaries and releasing groundbreaking projects. Respect."

@IntrovertedKeni posted:

"It’s what she deserves!"

@stallibabie wrote:

"I’m so proud of her."

@Dejahive reacted:

"Beyoncé is the greatest female artist in history. She will go down in history as the standard. She is the standard of this generation. Nobody will ever match her level."

@imvanillesque also said:

"We're so blessed to be living in the same generation with her."

@MasonBay5 also shared:

"Now give her album of the year."

@warholkiller replied:

"She did it again. Constantly raising the bar for us. A queen indeed. ✨⚡"

@ijustgoslower commented:

"Artist of the universe! Congratulations to Beyoncé for being iconic and humble! So well deserved!"

@arianaunext added:

"As she should."

