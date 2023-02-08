A viral TikTok video has shown the funny moment a monkey grabbed a young lady's shirt and refused to let go

The girl was standing by the cage housing the animal and looked like she was dialoguing with it

The monkey was not having it and became aggressive as she tried to wrestle her shirt free

An aggressive monkey has gone viral after grabbing the shirt of a lady who came to admire it.

The monkey was locked in a cage at a place that appeared to be a zoo when the funny incident happened.

The lady battled to free herself from the grip of the monkey. Photo credit: TikTok/@arianabestgurl2.

The short video showed the lady busy observing the animal in the cage when the monkey reached out and got hold of her shirt.

Monkey grabs a lady's shirt

In a bid to extricate herself, the lady started dragging hard, trying to force the monkey to let go of her clothes. The funny monkey was apparently not ready to let go of the shirt as it became a fierce fight between the.

At last, the lady was able to break free and leave the scene.

It was not clear if the lady did anything that riled the monkey and made it to be aggressive. The video was posted by @arianabestgurl2.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Abdul Aziz said:

"Imagine if na lion."

@rammy701 said:

"Easy didn’t take it easy with her."

@Kayland Audax Wus Gu said:

"Please it should be updated when paying visits to the zoo. At least go with some fruits as it builds a lovely unity with the animals."

@11:11 said:

"At this point, you will see clearly with or without spectacles."

@LEMMY reacted:

"What were you thinking."

@ifyemex said:

"Those creatures are not gentlemen."

@Bless6oy commented:

"The way she wanted to change it to playing with the whistling got me. Monkey wasn’t playing."

