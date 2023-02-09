A lady rummaged through her grandfather's room and discovered an old 'box television' bought in 1970

She recorded a video of it and posted the clip on TikTok where it went viral and got over 100k views

Some people have expressed admiration for the rare discovery while others say they would want to buy and own it

A Nigerian lady found an old 'box television' in her grandfather's room and posted a video of it on TikTok.

After she made the rare discovery, she brought the TV outside and observed it with admiration.

The lady shows part of the TV bought in 1970. Photo credit: TikTok/@sharonifedi5.

The TV had a lot of dust and cobwebs, showing that it had existed for a long time.

Old TV bought in 1970

The lady disclosed in the video that the TV was purchased in 1970 by her grandfather who has not discarded it since then.

Despite existing for nearly 53 years, the TV still retained its important parts including the four legs and a wooden box.

Also, the power cable and the antenna are still intact, but she did not test the TV to see if it is still working.

TikTok users expressed admiration for the olden days' TV while some said they would like to buy it from her. The video was posted by @sharonifedi5.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@johnpaul Cruz said:

"This one go use one full powerhouse to on."

@Lillybellson commented:

"A television in a cupboard got me laughing."

@user3818533069095 said:

"Hmmmmm he must have been very rich to have afforded that in the days. Nice artifacts if you ask me. Kudos."

@Richeysfoods said

"This is a whole lot of money back then."

@Ndubuisi Chima commented:

"I need it pls,............. I want to buy it."

@gloryebube575 said:

"I had this before ..... I pray I will see it someday."

Video of a 131-year-old house

In a related story, YEN.com,gh reported that a Nigerian man posted a video of his grandfather's house.

According to him, the house was built as far back as 131 years ago and is still standing.

People on TikTok admired the house and asked the man not to push it down.

