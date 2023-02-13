Rihanna revealed she is pregnant with her second child during her Super Bowl performance

The picture circulating with Riri's baby bump was taken months after she gave birth to her first child in May 2022

Rihanna Navy said they are not happy about the news, as they expected their favourite artist to drop more music in 2023

No one expected Rihanna to reveal her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl this past weekend.

According to Cosmopolitan, the American singer put on a performance to remember on Sunday, February 12, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. What stuck out to many during the halftime show was not Riri's performance but her baby bump because of the red jumpsuit she wore.

Even though this is not the Diamonds hitmaker's first pregnancy reveal, as she and her rapper bae A$AP Rocky welcomed their first kid back in May 2022, it was still a shock for many people.

Rihanna's fans worried the pregnancy journey would put their fave on hiatus

@PopBase dropped the news on Twitter and Rihanna's fans, affectionately known as the Rihanna Navy, expressed their honest feelings after seeing the picture. Most people felt it was too soon for the singer to have another baby when she hadn't given her fans a whole album for almost a decade.

@alxjsndro said:

"She's doing anything to avoid releasing another album."

@honeytilda shared:

"Her unborn baby already performed at the Super Bowl and what have I done? Nothing."

@francisdominiic posted:

"We are never getting an album and a world tour."

@domthedent wrote:

"I'm happy for her but we’re not getting new music anytime soon."

@Bubbleupz reacted:

"Asap needs to be restrained. We are still waiting for this album."

@ROCKINGMYFAME also said:

"Rihanna we wanted an album announcement."

@shinylegendz also shared:

"Why did she do a halftime show if she’s pregnant? She could have just waited for another one to come around when she was not pregnant. I was hyped for this show thinking apologetic Riri was going to pop out and all we got was auntie."

@BejeweledAmala added:

"Congrats to Riri. I guess that rumoured tour will be happening in 2025."

Rihanna Bump: 6 Photos of Singer’s Authentic Street Pregnancy Announcement

In similar stories, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky left many fans in awe after announcing they were expecting their first child.

The news went viral with photos of their street stroll photoshoot, leaving fans impressed by its uniqueness.

The snaps showed just how much the two artistes love each other and wanted to notify their fans of their pregnancy.

