Osei Kwame Despite and his friends attended an event, and after a long night of drinking expensive alcoholic beverages, Despite seemed tired

In a video, the millionaire CEO handed over the keys to his $3 million Bugatti Chiron to his "best friend," Ernest Ofori Sarpong, to drive him home

The video sparked reactions on social media as folks expressed awe at seeing the massive amount of wealth displayed on the night

Ghanaian business magnate and millionaire, Osei Kwame Despite, in a video, gave the keys to his luxurious Bugatti Chiron to his fellow millionaire friend, Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Source: Instagram

The two, known to be close, were out partying the night away and Despite seemed quite tired as he walked slowly and steadily, beckoning his best friend to take the wheel.

The Bugatti Chiron, worth a reported $3 million, is one of the world's most expensive and sought-after cars. The supercar is known for its sleek design, incredible speed, and unparalleled luxury.

Despite the car being super expensive, Osei Kwame casually handed over the keys to his beloved vehicle to his closest friend, a testament to the trust and camaraderie between the two.

Ernest Ofori Sarpong, a successful businessman in his own right, got behind the wheel of the Bugatti Chiron and drove off with Despite as a large crowd surrounding them looked on.

Many folks on social media were fixated on the expensive vehicle, expressing their amazement and admiration for the two wealthy friends. Some folks prayed to get to their level of wealth in the near future.

Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong are considered to be among the richest individuals in Ghana, and their friendship serves as an inspiration to many young entrepreneurs and businesspeople.

Despite's Bugatti Sparks Reactions

iambraqwaqu was in awe:

It’s the Background Song for me…This thing called Life

mantse_uno said:

Money is sweet oo hmmmm

ms_nadia_melanin commented:

So does he has his personal space ? Everybody around him all the time.

