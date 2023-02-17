A young Nigerian man was celebrated online after he completed his beautiful building project and installed solar panels on it

The video he shared on TikTok showed how the foundation of the structure was laid before every other thing was put in place

Young people who celebrated with him said they would also make it soon and achieve the same thing

A young Nigerian man has made a video to show how God helped him to start his mansion and finish the same. The structure wowed many people.

At the beginning of the video, the man showed the moment bricklayers dug and started the house's foundation.

The young man showed off his building and many people congratulated him. Photo source: @_gideon.v

Man installs solar system in his house

Every process of the house building was captured. When the main building was finished, he installed solar panels on its roof.

The compound was all interlocked, showing that he must have spent a lot on the project. When the house was all done, it looked classy.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

olagrace2003 said:

"Big congrats I pray mine hit me soon and everyone that give me love heart."

Ogunyoade Lukman said:

"Congratulations."

princesslamboo09 said:

"Congrats dear I tap from ur blessings."

user6675992407041 said:

"Congratulations bro I tap from the grace."

Nellyfavour123 said:

"Big congratulations to u dear, may the eyes of the enemies never set on u."

stanleyomajei said:

"Big congratulations but that snooker I no no just comot for that place if I come your house."

God’s the Plug said:

"Congratulations Strong man."

BERRY said:

"Big congrats bro mine is gonna come sooner."

Felix-Zino_Uz said:

"Congratulations,my own will also stand this year in Jesus name."

