Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, has won the senatorial seat in Delta North after the election

Taking to social media, Regina and her family made sure to announce his big win as they celebrated it

Regina shared a video of herself jubilating while others stormed her mother’s page to congratulate her son-in-law

Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, has now won the senatorial seat in Delta North that he ran for during the 2023 election.

On February 27, 2023, Regina took to social media to announce her husband’s big win with a video of her jubilating.

On her official Instagram page, the movie star was all smiles as she cheered while people in the community stormed their compound to jubilate.

Regina Daniels jubilates as Ned Nwoko wins election.

Regina gave an inkling as to how Nwoko’s win will be celebrated and explained in her video caption that it was about to be a carnival.

See screenshots below:

Regina Daniels is excited that her husband Ned Nwoko won the election.

The movie star’s mother, Rita Daniels, also took to her Instagram page to celebrate her son-in-law’s win as she thanked God for his faithfulness.

See her post below:

Internet users react as Regina Daniels’ husband wins senatorial election

A number of netizens quickly stormed Rita Daniels’ page to join her in celebrating Ned Nwoko’s win. Read some of their comments below:

solucoconuthead:

“Congratulations to your son inlaw….e no easy jare.”

makvee_production:

“Congratulations mummy.”

mizz_chii:

“Congratulations to you Son-in-law, Pa Ned‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️.”

suma8.7:

“Waooooooooooooo am happy for both of u mom Ginna an ur in law congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

amaka.divine.716:

“Grace at work.”

amaka.divine.716:

“Mummy yr prayer for him hv go along way good woman u are a blessing to our generation.”

Nigerians vow to hold Regina Daniels responsible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported on how Nigerians reacted when Regina Daniels campaigned for her husband, Ned Nwoko.

Nwoko is the PDP senatorial candidate for Delta North, and his wife made sure to put her full support behind him.

Regina impressed a number of netizens with her campaign video for her husband, as many of them noted that she spoke well. A few others, however, seemed sceptical about voting for her husband and vowed to hold her responsible.

