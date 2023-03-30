A video showcasing the world's widest wig measuring 2.58m has recently gone viral, breaking records and leaving the internet in awe

While some internet users find the wig impressive and fascinating, others have expressed mixed feelings

The wig has sparked a heated debate online, with some questioning the practicality and purpose of such a record-breaking hairpiece

An unusual, yet stunningly impressive sight has captured the internet's attention as a video featuring the world's widest wig measuring 2.58m continues to go viral.

Guinness World Records shared the now-trending clip via its Instagram page, stirring up a flurry of reactions across social media.

Photos of the widest wig. Credit: @guinnessworldrecords

In the video, the lady who created the wig, Dani Reynolds, is seen wearing the extremely wide hairpiece, which measures 2.58m (8 feet 6 inches).

The brunette wavy wig featured two huge pink ribbons on both sides. Reynolds could be seen slowly turning around with the wig on, with some assistance from a cord above.

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to video of widest wig in the world

bryantglo:

"This can’t count if it's not wearable."

ralfberger.cirurgiaplastica:

"What an amazing time to be alive!"

lennartheisler_official:

"Is that real human hair? How many people had to die for that thing?"

xxlalojr:

"Too heavy that it needs support, not a wig."

a.j.harrison___:

"That’s one way to obey social distancing."

chappysue:

"Technically. Not a wig but carry on."

o.l.u.w.a.n.i:

"This is not a wig...everyone just want a record....this isn't one."

crimlawpro84:

"Pure foolishness shouldn’t count as a world record, smh!"

