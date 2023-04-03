An oyinbo lady has turned Portable's "I'm a baboon" outburst into a comedy performance as she acted like him

With befitting facial expressions, the lady used words like "Zazu" and "I stay in the zoo" before she screamed

Nigerians who reacted to the oyinbo's video said they love her vibe, as some added that Portable would definitely respond

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A beautiful oyinbo lady @naimerts has got many people laughing as she role-played Portable's latest outburst when policemen came to arrest him at his bar.

Filming herself in a bushy area, the lady screamed, "I'm a baboon. I stay in the zoo". Towards the end of the video, she shouted, and her camera shook.

People told the lady to be ready for Portable's response. Photo source: @naimerts

Source: UGC

Oyinbo lady role-played Portable

Her facial expression in the video got many people laughing. She got all the words spoken by Portable correctly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Many people who watched the oyinbo lady's clip could not stop laughing. TikTokers said Portable would respond when he sees her role-play. In another video, the same lady sang along to Nigerian music.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3000 comments with more than 60,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@Ijeoma said:

"Portable don disgrace us."

@Chicken Delish said

"Abeg zoo no fit you o leave am for portable."

@Joshua Emmanuel412 said:

"Portable is coming for you."

@solid said:

"Portable is coming...dey play."

@DaVIDLEO said:

"The kinda joy we give to other nation ehn. Nigeria 4 life."

@Evaresta said:

"Nigeria is a continent in it's own. I love my Nigeria."

@lekinss said:

"Zazu don get girlfriend oooo:joy: otikpari byi."

@user6989317086451 said:

"This one na correct Naija woman."

@WONDER BOY 25 said:

"OYIBO BABOOZAZOOO IN THE ZOO."

@user931533935785 said:

"Nigeria na cruise if no be bad leaders my country good."

@Eromosele Francis said:

"There just dey carry us play cause of portable."

@Gucci said:

"Portable ooo..tell them that in court today."

@Ghaza De Gibbor said:

"See what portable brought upon us."

@user5130882565142 said:

"Nigeria cruise no dey finish. I'm proud of my country."

@Pascal said:

"See what portable do to us he has disgrace us finish, see finish."

Oyinbo lady backs baby

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young oyinbo lady surprised many people online after she showed the moment she backed her baby the Nigerian way in public.

After tying the girl to her back, the lady known as @martinejarim on TikTok walked amid other white people who could not stop looking at her.

Many people took photos of her and her baby from afar. A woman stopped them to play with the kid.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng