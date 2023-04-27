Kim Kardashian has revealed that she is considering giving up her life in the public eye to become a full-time attorney in criminal justice reform

Kardashian's journey into legal advocacy began in 2017 after she learned about the case of Alice Marie Johnson

While some fans expressed support for Kardashian's dream, others were sceptical about her ability to become a successful lawyer

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she would be content to leave behind her life in the public eye and become a full-time attorney.

Kim Kardashian considers pursuing her dream of being a lawyer

According to People, the reality TV star explained that her work in criminal justice reform has been eye-opening and meaningful, and she hopes it will become her life's most significant work.

Kardashian's journey into legal advocacy began in 2017, following the case of Alice Marie Johnson, who had been imprisoned since 1996. Kardashian's advocacy led to Johnson being granted clemency by President Trump in 2018.

Loyal fans of the reality star believe Kim can do it; others are not as convinced

@PopBase shared the news on Twitter with the caption:

"Kim Kardashian reveals she’s willing to give up reality TV to become a full-time lawyer."

Fans of the reality TV star shared their opinions on the matter. Some fans supported Kim's dream saying:

@CartiersSaint tweeted:

"We support her"

@sebasneedy said:

"We stand with you, mother"

@NeverForgetDemi tweeted:

"I mean she did get some prisoners released from jail who was innocent. Also, she’s hella rich she can do whatever she wants"

@JenLuvsFitness said:

"Kim K is an icon"

Some , though, were not as supportive.

@corneil_ri said:

"And who will take her as a lawyer??"

@nijigasakilove said:

"Feel bad for anyone getting repped by her lmao"

@VanFlip10x said:

"The Kardashian curse, coming to a courtroom near you."

@Bondzer0 said:

Liar, she would need to actually work being a lawyer.

