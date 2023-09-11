Sleeky Promotions, a Ghanaian music promoter, has advised Sarkodie to opt for private jet travel after Sarkodie missed an event due to an emergency landing by Delta Airlines

Sarkodie had criticized Delta Airlines for poor communication and the use of outdated aircraft for flights originating from Africa

Sleeky Promotions spoke to YEN.com.gh, expressing concern for industry giants and recommended private jets for their comfort and the enhancement of the music industry's image

Ghanaian music promoter Sadick Assah, widely recognized as Sleeky Promotions, has offered some advice to renowned Ghanaian artist Sarkodie following the rapper's recent travel woes with Delta Airlines.

Sarkodie took to social media to share his unfortunate experience with the airline, which resulted in him missing a scheduled event in Detroit.

In his Facebook post, Sleeky Promotions expressed concern over the predicament faced by industry giants like Sarkodie when it comes to air travel.

Music promoter Sadick Assah advises Sarkodie Photo credit: @sarkodie; @sleeky_promotions

Source: Facebook

He suggested that Sarkodie should consider utilizing private jets for his future travels, as he believed it would not only provide a higher level of comfort but also enhance the overall image of the Ghanaian music industry.

He told YEN.com.gh:

"I truly believe that our A-list artists like Sarkodie, by now, should have the capacity to chatter private flights to events in order to avoid disappointing events such as this one. In their case, this is not luxury but a necessity."

Sarkodie's ordeal with Delta Airlines involved an emergency landing on an island in Portugal, which left passengers stranded at the airport for approximately 6 hours.

The artist criticized the airline for poor communication and the use of outdated aircraft, especially for flights originating from Africa. He emphasized the importance of passenger safety and hoped that the airline would address these issues promptly.

While Sarkodie expressed regret over missing the Detroit event, he assured his fans that efforts were being made to make it up to them.

See his post below:

