DJ Switch, in a viral video, danced with popular dancer Dancegod Lloyd and showed off her dance moves

However, most Ghanaians were more focused on DJ Switch's immense growth than her dance moves as they marvelled at how quickly she had aged

Many questioned how DJ Switch, who used to be tiny when she first came into the limelight through TV3's Talented Kidz show

DJ Switch, in a video, took to the dance floor alongside popular dancer Dancegod Lloyd, showcasing her impressive dance moves. While her dancing skills were on full display, what caught the attention of most Ghanaians was DJ Switch's remarkable growth.

DJ Switch dancing with Dancegod Lloyd Photo Source: dancegodtiktok

Source: TikTok

Many marvelled at how quickly she has aged, considering the smallish stature she once had when she first rose to fame through TV3's Talented Kidz show.

The video, which quickly spread across social media, showed DJ Switch's evolution from a child prodigy to a young adult with incredible talent and maturity.

DJ Switch first captured the hearts of Ghanaians when she emerged as the winner of TV3's Talented Kidz competition. Her exceptional disc jockeying and dancing skills, combined with her charisma, made her an instant sensation. She was just a young girl at the time, and her growth has been nothing short of astonishing. In the comment section of the TikTok video, many Ghanaians said they were feeling old already.

DJ Switch's growth astonishes Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

PeterRicci said:

Kyer3 s3 may3 basaaa o , so Dj switch want tell me say now Abi oluman anaa s3 d3n ? Ei I for marry Charle ‍♂️

❤️Kobby❤️Divine❤️ said:

Who say money is de root of all evil?? Mmoa!! Oh God locate me with money chai!! See how fine Dj switch look fine

YOUNGBOSS NANA KWASI commented:

DJ Switch was 9 when won the most talented kid so Add and Subtract and you know blesifiul God Almighty has been to Her. Y3 ma Wo )baa na Wo angye aa,

DJ Switch visits Gloria Sarfo

In another story, DJ Switch and her mother visited Gloria Sarfo at her home in Ghana, and little did the actress know they were in the country.

They danced and conversed in a heartwarming video Gloria Sarfo shared on her Instagram page.

Many people admired their friendship after watching the video.

Source: YEN.com.gh