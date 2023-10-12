Shatta Wale, in a TikTok live video, was asked about his issues with Stonebwoy and why he sometimes body-shames his colleague musician

The dancehall star justified his actions, stating that there were times Stonebwoy had made a mockery of his seemingly large lips, hence, he was returning the same energy

The interaction sparked reactions, with many people saying it was unnecessary for an A-list artiste like Shatta to make such statements

Prominent dancehall artiste Shatta Wale discussed his ongoing feud with fellow musician Stonebwoy and addressed the controversy surrounding his habit of body-shaming his colleague. The video, which has since gone viral, shed light on the reasons behind Shatta Wale's actions, sparking mixed reactions among fans and the public.

Shatta Wale found himself answering a fan's question about his disputes with Stonebwoy. The fan was keen to understand why Shatta Wale sometimes resorts to body-shaming his musical counterpart. Shatta Wale, who often takes a bold and unfiltered approach to addressing issues, did not hold back.

The dancehall star justified his actions by explaining that there have been instances where Stonebwoy made fun of his seemingly large lips. Shatta Wale felt that it was only fair to respond in kind, returning the energy that had been directed at him. This revelation, however, has left many questioning whether such actions were justifiable.

The TikTok video quickly stirred reactions, both positive and negative, across social media. Fans of both artistes weighed in on the matter. While some defended Shatta Wale's right to stand up for himself, others criticised him for adding to a cycle of negativity.

Shatta Wale sparks reactions

