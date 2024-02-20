In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Medikal opened up about his obsession with his "lucky slippers"

The rapper wore the pair of black slippers on his recent trip to the UK ahead of his upcoming O2 Indigo concert

He explained to YEN.com.gh how valuable the "chalewote" is and what he plans to do with the slippers in the future

On February 7, 2024, Ghanaian rapper Medikal flew privately to the UK in anticipation of his critically acclaimed O2 Indigo concert in May.

In a photo the rapper shared online, he was spotted casually donning a pair of black slippers, popularly known in Ghana as "Chale Wote."

The photo caused a stir online, with many fans seeking to know why the rapper chose the slippers over a more conventional option, especially on an international trip.

Medikal shares the story behind his love for the lucky "chalewote"

During Medikal's live online interaction with YEN.com.gh, the rapper, who has always dared to be different in Ghana's music industry, shared the backstory behind his love for the lucky slippers, as he called it.

The rapper took YEN.com.gh's fans back to a moment when he was called for an impromptu meeting while in the lucky black slippers, only to be greeted with a deal worth a million dollars.

"I signed a deal worth a million dollars wearing this Chale Wote. People may not value it. But in the future, I hope to pass it on to someone who values it just to ensure its worth is sustained for a long time," Medikal disclosed.

Netizens react to Medikal's upcoming UK concert

YEN.com.gh gathered a few thoughts from netizens as they shared their excitement about Medikal's first headline concert in London.

huzaif_capalot said:

Asakaaa should be there too

richomar34 wrote:

Can’t wait to see you perform there champ

walebamagikal noted:

Big win for you ❤️

djmn_gh remarked:

History in the making

