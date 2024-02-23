Ghanaian broadcaster Blakk Rasta has shared his thoughts on the recent developments of Hajia4Reall's court case

The broadcaster said he is ashamed of the socialite for her role in defrauding helpless elderly US citizens

He decried the mindset of today's women who would be inspired by the socialite and pick prostitution over knowledge

On February 21, 2024, authorities in charge of Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Reall's court case, shared an update on the over-a-year-long legal battle.

The Ghanaian socialite who was arrested in the UK and later extradited to the US had finally pled guilty, making her vulnerable to a maximum of five years in jail.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Blakk Rasta reviewed Hajia4Reall's situation and shared his remarks.

Black Rasta chides Hajia4Reall Photo source: Instagram/BlakkRasta, Instagram/Hajia4Reall

Source: Instagram

Blakk Rasta rejects Hajia4Reall

According to Blakk Rasta, Hajia4Reall, who grew up in Tamale, was an acquaintance. However, he does not condone crime and would publicly bash criminals like Hajia4Reall.

The broadcaster said he was ashamed of Hajia4Reall, especially considering her several attempts to parade herself as a hardworking woman during media engagements.

Blakk Rasta added that he hoped Hajia4Reall and Moesha Boduong's cases would influence women coming up not to be persuaded by the opulent lifestyles of such socialites.

In the video, Blakk Rasta also decried the section of Ghanaians who sympathize with Hajia4Reall and may welcome her with placards if she should be released after serving a prison term.

Netizens react to Blakk Rasta's take on Hjia4Reall's situation

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Blakk Rasta's submission.

kateopokuboateng said:

Hmmmmm this is deep

nasara4003 wrote:

Thank u black rasta... The truth is always bitter

effya_papabi commented:

Where is the lie, truth is always bitter

_hunter_tristian added:

Now everyone has something to say ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️she lived her best life ever now let her be she knew the consequences

Afia Schwarzenegger cries out for Hajia4Reall's daughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another acquaintance of Hajia4Reall, the controversial Afia Schwarzenegger, had torn into Hajia4Reall after the news of the socialite's plea deal.

Afia claimed she had sympathy not for Hajia but for her child, whom she fears may be hit badly by the situation.

Source: YEN.com.gh