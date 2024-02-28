Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's unsuccessful GWR attempt has exposed the media personality to severe backlash

Many fans and media personalities have accused Afua of withholding her results

The Ghanaian has been on a media run since her GWR verdict came out, trying to convince Ghanaians that she had no idea of her verdict

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the Ghanaian media personality who attempted to become the record holder for the longest singing marathon, has received her verdict.

In a recent post online, GWR established that Afua's 105-hour attempt was unsuccessful.

The media personality has been under severe backlash from netizens who believe she had been informed of her verdict yet kept them in the dark.

Afua Asantewaa cries sends message to online bullies

Afua Asantewaa has explained that she has been unable to access her email and has received no verdict whatsoever.

Despite Afua's explanation, several industry personalities, including Arnold Asamoah Baidoo and Kwame Dadzie, say her explanation is inaccurate.

In a recent online chat with Nana Donkor Arthur, Afua Asantewaa decried the attitude of netizens who constantly bash celebrities, driving them into depression.

The media personality shed a tear as she referenced Naana Donkor Arthur's resilience in bringing up her autistic son.

Netizens react to Afua Asantewaa's emotional moment

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Afua Asantewaa's emotional moment.

k.e.p.h.a.d said:

Even our politicians always disappoint us yet there're people who still follow them smhhhhhh

afriyiedennis6 wrote:

Hmmm Asem ooo God is in control everything will be fine ❤️

sikabasika remarked:

Go higher gal , man no b God ,it's your time n your light will shine brightness. ❤️

lord__frey noted:

She’s speaking for all of us

afriyiedennis6 added:

Hmmm Asem ooo God is in control everything will be fine ❤️

Afua Asantewaa clashes with Kwame Dadzie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about a clash between journalist Kwame Dadzie and Afua Asantewaa Aduonum on the radio after her Guinness World Records verdict surfaced online.

Kwame Dadzie accused Afua Asantewaa of "lying" about losing access to her GWR account login details.

