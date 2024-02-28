King Promise has opened up about the impact of his senior colleague Stonebwoy on the Ghanaian music scene

In a recent interview, the musician established that Stonebwoy was one of the artistes who paved the way for younger ones like him

Netizens hailed King Promise for giving Stonebwoy the necessary respect

Ghanaian musician King Promise has shared his admiration for Stonebwoy in a recent interview.

The musician was asked by the show's hosts where he would rate himself in the Ghanaian music industry and whether he was appreciated

King Promise said that he believed in himself and appreciated Ghana backing him as the country's ambassador to the world.

King Promise says Stonebwoy paved the way for him

King Promise gives Stonebwoy his flowers

King Promise's response as he affirmed his status in the Ghanaian attracted a counter question of whether he would rank himself above Stonebwoy.

The singer behind the monster Terminator hit record accurately established that the Afro-dancehall star Stonebwoy was a senior who had hit way before he came to the scene.

"Now, we are friends and are locking horns. But the fact that I go Number one and he goes number one does not change anything. It's nuff respect. Because it took people like that to pave the way for us to come. There's no competition," King Promise emphasized in a video shared by pop-culture journalist Olele Salvador.

In showbiz circles where musicians are quick to trump others even though they are seniors, King Promise's response earned him significant praise from Ghanaian fans.

Netizens hail King Promise for giving Stonebwoy his flowers

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to King Promise's remarks about Stonebwoy.

@KobbyMingz said:

Just how it’s supposed to be,Staying humble and giving respect to your colleagues will take you places

@SammY_PastY wrote:

@IamKingPromise you have soooo much sense… Love you man ….keep giving us bangers upon bangers …

@No1Stan_ noted:

The fact that Greg didn't pulse before answering such a question shows how positive minded he is. Because the question was really needless.

King Promise tipped as Artiste of the Year at the GMAs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian Youtuber Kwadwo Sheldon had backed King Promise to emerge as this year's Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards.

His post about the Ghanaian singer resonated with a few fans, while others thronged to the comments section to pitch their favourites, causing a stir online.

