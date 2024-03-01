A new biopic about the first female king of the Ga kingdom, Naa Dode Akabi, is set to hit the screens on March 6.

The movie tapped DWP Academy youngster Melissa Nortey to play the main character

Scores of DWP Academy members and fans have taken to social media to share their admiration for the dancer

Queen of Akra, a new biopic about Naa Dode Akabi, the first female King of the Ga kingdom, is set to go live on Akwaaaba Magic on March 6.

The locally produced film directed by William Kojo Agbeti is set in the 16th century when Naa Dode Akabi ruled over the Ga Kingdom.

The movie's trailer, which features top Ghanaian stars, including Adjetey Annan and Jasmine Baroudi, has been released.

DWP Academy youngster plays Naa Dode Akabi

The movie casts DWP Academy's youngster Melissa Nortey as the lead character of the movie, Naa Dode Akabi.

In an online post announcing the movie, the young dancer and actress took to Instagram saying,

Various personalities from the DWP Academy, including the dance collective's co-founder, Ernest Kwablah, popularly known as Quables, have shared their remarks about Mellisa's new movie role.

In a recent interview, one of its members, Endurance Grand, disclosed that the academy has several multi-talented personalities who are constantly trying to explore other opportunities beyond dance.

Netizens hail Melissa Nortey for her

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Melissa Nortey's upcoming movie.

joycemaanu2 said:

You're the best gift I received during this production. God bless you so much for your patience.❤️

thevivibrownn wrote:

She’s a True definition of Talent❤️

eddhie.york remarked:

Melissa is a mega star !!!! Proud of u

championrolie shared:

THIS FOR GO NETFLIX KUDOS

sheisrichael commented:

Multi talented

Lisa Quama showcases her rap skills

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video of Ghanaian dancer, DWP Academy member Lisa Quama, delivering a freestyle over Gyptian's Hold Yuh dancehall track.

The dancer's video of her rapping stunned her fans, who thronged the comments section to implore her to consider music.

