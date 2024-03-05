The funny gimmicks of Robest GH, the doppelganger merchant, continue on social media

This year, Robest cut toes with 4Kingz founding member Steve Quamz and has since gone on a recruiting spree to add more lookalikes to his fold

A video of him announcing his newest member, a lookalike of Dancegod Lloyd, has got many netizens talking

Ghanaian viral sensation Robest GH, a founding member of the 4Kingz doppelganger group, has recruited a new member into the gang.

Earlier this year, Robest brought in Endurance Grand as he hinted at his fallout with 4Kingz founding member Steve Quamz, also known as Kuami Eugene lookalike.

The fallout has influenced him to flex his prowess in scouting new clones of Ghanaian celebrities for his online skits.

Robest GH introduces new recruits Photo source: TikTok/RobestGH

Source: TikTok

Robest unveils Dancegod Lloyd lookalike

In a new video, Robest uncovered a new member of his doppelganger ring who'll run with the alias Dancegod Lloyd lookalike.

Robest's new gang now boasts of Dancegod Lloyd, Endurance Grand, Afronita and Dancegod Lloyd and Nigeria's late popstar, Mohbad.

Last year, Robest was reportedly arrested by the police. It's unclear if his arrest was related to his lookalike trade, which he described as his full-time job.

Netizens react to Dancegod Lloyd's lookalike

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Robest's new lookalike recruits.

beauty_addictsgh_ said:

Lol I’m beginning to love him I love the Mohbad look alike too, there’s a resemblance

eben.sackey wrote:

Without waitching mass time ampa

kofi_currency20 noted:

This guy is really trying to, where he Dey get all this look alike from

obaapajee commented:

Am i seeing Endurance or it’s her look alike

Movie_House added:

Low key adey feel this guy o(sense of humor)Keep it up bro

Steve Quamz rivals Robest with Afronita lookalike

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Steve Quamz, also known as Kuami Eugene lookalike, who had fallen out with Robest GH, had also recruited a clone of Afronita into his ring.

Fans showered Steve with praise for discovering a perfect personality to represent the former DWP dance academy star.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh