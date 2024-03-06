Ras Nene has become one of the most sought-after actors in Ghana from the Kumawood Industry

In a recent interview, he opened up on how many people come to him for a shot at acting

The actor shared his vision and successful efforts to finance the training of people who fail at acting as a way of giving them another option

Ghanaian actor and TV presenter Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, popularly known as Dr Likee or Ras Nene, has become one of the most sought on-screen personalities.

Apart from Dr Likee's remarkable individual stories, many people love him for elevating the prodigies in his circle.

In a recent interview with ZionFelix, the actor spoke about his dedication to building talents around him.

Dr Likee shares his secrets

According to Dr Likee, not everyone who comes to him for a shot at acting eventually becomes successful. However, he has developed a habit of not driving people away just because they couldn't get into acting successfully.

"Sometimes, I ask if they'd be interested in learning a trade. Then, together with Kyekyeku, Papa Kumasi, Thirty9Forty and the rest, we pool resources together to push them into that field," Dr Likee said in the interview.

He disclosed that there are several people who have become professionals in sliding door installations and other trades because of their efforts.

He explained that his objective is to build talent, while others in his circle have also dedicated themselves to sponsoring the rehabilitation of addicts.

The actor's vision for Kumawood and Ghana attracted scores of fans who shared their admiration for his strides and pure heart.

Fans sing Dr Likee's praises

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Dr Likee's relentless dedication towards his immediate film community.

@HymnsPaul said:

This is what we call brotherhood❤️

@LucchizOsei wrote:

GOD bless Dr Likee and his team❤️

@Kingjorgio remarked:

Wow that’s nice of him

Dr Likee rallies support for Kyekyeku for his 1957 movie release

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Likee had taken to social media to rally his fans to support Kyekyeku at his 1957 premiere in Kumasi on March 6.

The widely talked about movie is Kyekyeku's debut project as a new producer, and fans have been drooling over the production since he released its trailer.

