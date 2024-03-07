Ghanaian rapper Medikal is set to perform in Brescia on May 18, a few days after his critically acclaimed O2 Inidgo show

On Instagram, the musician shared his anticipation for the upcoming show after dropping a hint on X, formerly Twitter, during an unrelated conversation with a fan

The announcement excited scores of fans rooting for the rapper to rake in more global strides this year

YEN.com.gh spoke to a music executive and entertainment analyst about the potential impact of Medikal's upcoming international shows

During a recent interview with YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian rapper Medikal opened up on his intentions to activate his music in other markets beyond Ghana this year.

The rapper said that was the inspiration behind his critically acclaimed debut concert at the prestigious O2 Indigo event venue in London.

The rapper has announced a new international show showing his dedication to making more global strides in 2024.

Medikal shares his anticipation of performing in Italy

During an online interaction with a fan on March 5, Medikal hinted at his upcoming concert in Brescia.

The fan shared a tweet guilt-tripping Medikal for not including him in the list of lucky fans to join him in London. "We go enter Italy no worry, just don’t run," the rapper replied.

Medikal announced his Brescia concert two days later on Instagram in collaboration with Afrodum Entertainment, the promoters behind Stonebwoy's 5th Dimension tour stop in Italy.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh about Medikal's upcoming shows, music executive and entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh said,

"These shows don't come cheap. They require a lot of planning, and for Medikal to be playing in different international venues back-to-back signifies his coming of age as one of Ghana's celebrated rappers."

Netizens react to Medikal's upcoming show in Brescia

YEN.com.gh gathered a few fan comments as Medikal announced his

amgfalcao said:

your babe de come around. Do whatever you can and rep

shirleylewisss wrote:

U have to be there ,higher heights

whaddup.tv added:

Y’a don need to be told

