Ghanaian singer King Promise hosted Rick Ross for a reconnaissance chat as the superstars aim to recruit each other for their upcoming projects

The Ghanaian introduced Dancegod Loyd to Rick Ross, hailing him as the secret behind Terminator's rise

King Promise also pitched his annual music experience Promiseland, proposing to host Rock Ross for Detty December this year

After King Promise's stint in Kenya for this year's Rahafest, the Ghanaian singer had a fireside chat with Rick Ross online.

The artistes talked about several things, including collaboration efforts to tap into each other's markets.

King Promise assured Rick Ross of a good time when he finally got to Ghana and introduced his annual Promiseland concert to the Maybach Music CEO.

Dancegod LLoyd, King Promise, and Rick Ross Photo source: X/danegodlloyd, Instagram/RobbReport

King Promise tells Rick Ross about Dancegod LLoyd

In a clip from King Promise and Rick Ross's interaction, the Ghanaian introduced his colleague Dancegod Lloyd to the American rapper.

Dancegod Lloyd, formerly of the DWP Academy, is a seasoned dance content creator who originated the viral dance moves to King Promise's Terminator hit song.

During the call, King Promise established that Dancegod Lloyd had an unmissable impact on the song's success.

The singer has always been appreciative of the dancer's efforts, and they continue to forge more opportunities to collaborate.

Recently, Dancegod Lloyd was on King Promise's entourage to Paris, where they shot the music video for his latest single.

After the call, Dancegod Lloyd took to Twitter to share his excitement, saying, "So Rick Ross knows me...Rick Ross says I am a legend."

Fans react to King Promise's gesture towards Dancegod LLoyd

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they hailed King Promise's efforts to adequately credit Dancegod Lloyd for his hard work.

@AdjeiBerna37800 said:

Wen yr time come dierre ecome oo. It's yr time to shine.

@ziggy_yn wrote:

Na s3 you be Don

@3ny3_nokor3 noted:

You are a sensation

Rick Ross hypes Jay Bahd

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jay Bahd had shared a conversation he had with US-based rapper Rick Ross.

Rick Ross acknowledged the Ghanaian's efforts in the chat and shared his readiness to connect with him soon.

