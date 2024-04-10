Funny Face has posted bail after his recent car crash incident that injured several victims in Kasoa

The comedian has broken his silence on the accident and the happenings surrounding his arrest

This comes after Funny Face took a spiritual cleansing bath in the sea, hoping to seek the face of God as he hopes for a resurgence

After serving two weeks in police custody on remand, Funny Face has posted bail of 120k, as confirmed by documents from the Kasoa-Akweley court where he faced the law.

This comes after the comedian crashed his car into innocent bystanders, with multiple accounts alleging that he was under the influence of alcohol.

Less than a day after getting bail, Funny Face has taken to social media to share his side of the story.

Funny Face prays and recounts life after his accident

In a recent interview with Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, the comedian had gone to the beach for a cleanse. The comedian said it was his wish to cleanse himself in the sea and talk to God.

According to the comedian, some of his decisions, which caused him to risk his strides and reputation over two decades, are unfathomable.

That notwithstanding, the comedian emphatically accepted that he was to blame for his current woes and would take responsibility for his actions.

In his recent interview, he wanted to end it at the accident scene when he saw the extent of the damage he had caused.

He became teary when he talked about the moment he met a relative of the injured victims from the accident he caused.

Netizens react to Funny Face's recent woes

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared Funny Face's struggles.

akua_switness said:

God please give him a chance i cried watchinh this may God be with you

tuateba wrote:

God is in control. If you can travel out of the country for a while do that. You need to be in a different environment. Something more calm and peaceful. You are welcome to Paris by the way

adidja375 noted:

Guys, let's keep praying for him. He really needs our support and prayers. Everyone can go through this situation. So far, as he's still alive, God hasn't done with him. Stay focused, FUNNY FACE. WE LOVE YOU ❤️

markyolos_care remarked:

It’s time we start realizing how important it is to prioritize our mental health.

Funny Face eyes his resurgence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face had declared his future bright despite the current bleakness of his legal troubles.

The comedian said he had a past record of bouncing back and can repeat himself when he regains the trust and support of Ghanaians.

