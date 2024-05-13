Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's silver jubilee celebration as the Asantehene has thrown Kumasi into a jubilant mood

Musician Akwaboah performed at the monarch's recent high-profile birthday dinner in Kumasi

The musician's performance, which comes shortly after his marriage, has got many fans talking

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has declared 2024 a year of celebration as he marks 25 years on the throne as Asantehene.

A recent birthday dinner in Kumasi brought statesmen and superstars together in honour of the monarch.

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Akwaboah Jr performed at the August gathering on May 12 in Kumasi.

Akwaboah in the presence of the Asantehene and his guests Photo source: Instagram/Akwaboahmusic

Source: Instagram

Akwaboah brags about showmanship

Heralded as one of Ghana's brightest songwriters and crooners continuing his family's highlife legacy, Akwaboah has a befitting catalogue of seasoned fan favourites.

On Otumfuo's special day, the musician had statesmen like Ghana Investment Promotion Center's boss, Yofi Grant and Ursula Owusu, Minister for Communications, dancing to his tunes while he performed.

Ahead of the performance, the singer shared a meet-and-greet moment with the noble Kingsong's lyrics.

On Instagram, he posted a snippet of his performance, saying, "My Gift Brought me Before Great Men..I’m Big on GOD" as he recounted the golden opportunity to entertain the King and his top-class guests.

His performance came only a week after his marriage to his sweetheart, Theresa, and they were believed to be on a romantic honeymoon.

Fans react to Akwaboah's Akwasidae performance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Akwaboah's performance at Otumfuo's silver Jubilee Akwasidae.

joeylegend17 said:

… next is buckingham palace.congrats champ

theempress_1 wrote:

See how Lady Julia is clapping …aaaawwww❤️

best_man_ebo noted:

Do you see a man skillful in his work? He will stand before kings; he will not stand before obscure men U’re the man

gloriaosarfo remarked:

Congratulations dear, the marital blessings have started already God loves you❤️

Akwaboah flaunts ring

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Alwaboah had shared a post-wedding video flaunting his ring as he vibed to his song.

The lyrics of the song expressed his state of mind as a new husband enjoying the bond with his wife despite numerous detracting comments about the couple.

Source: YEN.com.gh