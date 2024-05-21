The 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards set to happen on June 1, has sparked several showbiz conversations online

Numerous industry insiders have weighed in on the keenly contested Artiste of the Year category with Stonebwoy and King Promise

Kumasi-based media personality MC Portfolio has shared a submission online declaring Stonebwoy as the most likely artiste to win the category

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy emerged as the most nominated artiste at this year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards, which will be held on June 1.

However, the musician still faces stiff competition from other well-deserving contenders, including King Promise, who has had an impressive year under review.

While many industry insiders have deemed the category a walk in the park for King Promise, MC Portfolio has presented a submission that has increased the hopes of many Ghanaian fans.

MC Portfolio backs Stonebwoy

According to MC Portfolio, Stonebwoy and King Promise equally tick a lot of the boxes in consideration for the Artiste of the Year category.

However, Stonebwoy's 5th Dimension album and his flagship Bhim Concert at the 40k-capacity Accra Sports Stadium place him above Stonebwoy.

Despite King Promise scoring top hits, including Terminator, the media personality referenced Stonebwoy having the biggest Amapiano song in 2023 and the relevance of his collaborations, which earned artists like Kidi nominations in the TGMA scheme, as the deciding factors for the category.

The radio personality bashed industry personalities who had reduced the Artiste of the Year debate to choosing King Promise because Stonebwoy had won the category before.

"Stonebwoy outdid himself and performed more than any other artiste. We shouldn't give out the award based on sympathy lines," MC Portfolio added.

Killbeatz backs King Promise for Artiste of the Year

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian sound engineer Killbeatz had weighed in on the trending 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year debate.

"There is nobody else. He has to win it. If someone else wins that award, I don't know what they're trying to say," Killbeatz shared his opinion in a recent interview ahead of the upcoming award ceremony.

