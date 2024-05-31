Afronita: Endurance Grand, Lisa Quama, Others Hail Their Former Colleague For Reaching BGT Final
- Ghanaian dance duo, Afronita and Abigail have made it to the Britain's Got Talent finals
- Their new feat has caused a frenzy online as scores of fans share their excitement online
- DWP Academy stars have joined in the celebration of Afronita and Abigail after their new milestone
Afronita and her protégé Abigail are through to the finals of this year's Britain's Got Talent thanks to a mesmerising performance at the semi-finals stage.
The performance has sparked numerous reactions from Ghanaians at home and abroad.
Ghanaian dance collective DWP Academy has shared its excitement for its former member Afronita's latest milestone.
DWP Academy stars hail Afronita
In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the DWP Academy said it was proud of Afronitaa despite her dramatic exit from the collective.
Afronita's former colleagues also joined in the celebration. Endurance Grand, Lisa Quama, and Championrolie have all shared positive remarks about Afrnoita and Abigail's performance.
Endurance Grand shared on her Instagram story, "Big win, bigger one coming." Lisa Quama and Championrolie, who had rallied fans to vote for Afronita, couldn't hide their excitement as they thanked God for facilitating Afronita's BGT move to the finals.
Fans drool over Afronita and Abigail's BGT strides
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Afronita and Abigail's move to the finals.
bigkumz said:
IF EBE EASY DO AM!!!
lisaquama wrote:
Nicely done!
officialstarter_ remarked:
GOD IS GOOD ❤️
agbokorsi_ishmeal commented:
Afronita made it this far without Dwp this life ankasa be someway some success required moving from your comfort zone ✅
amazingladyeva noted:
Breaking: Afronita and Abigail are in the finals of BGT, congratulations pour in for the Ghanaian dancers
As a Nigerian, I can confirm the whole of Africa are now involved.
princessbukkyshittu added:
Girls, I'm so proud of you. I believe in you so much that I gave all 5 votes online to you. And you are both so worth it. IT'S TIME FOR AFRICA BABY !!!
Fuse ODG cheers Afronita and Abigai on
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita and Abigail had stunned the BGT judges with their performance using Fuse ODG's songs.
The Afrobeats superstar was in the audience, along with scores of Ghanaians, to cheer the dance duo to victory.
