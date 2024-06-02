Afronita and Abigail have delivered yet another jaw-dropping performance at the Britain's Got Talent final show

They choreographed hit songs from Fuse OdG to Reggie and Bollie

Their session impressed the judges who hinted at them winning the ultimate prize

Ghanaian dance duo Afronita and Abigail couldn't hide their tears when they earned judges' approval to be a part of this year's Britain's Got Talent final show on June 2.

The dancers proved themselves yet again on the big stage as their dance moves ignited the audience and judges.

They received positive remarks from the judges all round.

Simon Cowell hails Afronita and Abigail

According to Simon Cowell, Afronita and Abigail are in pole position to become the ultimate winners at this year's Britain's Got Talent.

"You've really given yourself a shot at winning this," he said, hailing Afronita and Abigail after their performance.

Fan voting is currently underway as fans look forward to the BGT judges announcing the winners for this year. Fans can vote via the official BGT link.

Ghanaians react to Afronita and ABigail's final performance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments as fans shared their remarks after Afronita and BGT's final performance

@felandy2 said:

Amazing performance. I pray the WIN !!!

@dKaiser_1 wrote:

Their putting Ghana on the map than Nana Addo and Bawumia

@sefakorlassey shared:

Love that they went beyond ghana with the music!

@lee_adjoa remarked:

We’re proud of them ❤️❤️

@ysarfoboafo commented:

I’m in the auditorium, and I can confirm Afronitaa and Abigail have won the BgT competitors are voting for them

@MaxwellOheneAs5 added:

Who's winning that's all we need now but even win or lose,they've still made themselves and the nation proud...

Afronita's father speaks ahead of BGT final performance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita's parents had arrived in the UK to cheer their daughter on at the BGT finals.

In a video shared on YouTube, the viral dancer's father expressed his enthusiasm for being in the UK with his daughter and shared his hopes of seeing her mount the stage and do what she does best.

