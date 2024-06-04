Captain Smart Urges Shatta Wale To Sue Charterhouse For Playing His Songs At TGMA 24
- Captain Smart has presented an appeal to Shatta Wale urging him to take Charterhouse on legally
- This comes after the scheme's official DJ, DJ Black played Shatta Wale's songs at the just-ended TGMAs to cheer the crowd
- The award scheme has banned Shatta Wale since 2019 after a clash between him and Stonebwoy
The 25th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, now Telecel Ghana Music Awards, came off on June 1 at the Grand Arena in Accra.
The award ceremony, dubbed Ghana music's biggest night, celebrated hiplife's 30th anniversary and honoured the industry's topmost moments in the year under review.
During the show, a DJ played Shatta Wale's songs to thrill the audience despite the strained relationship between the artiste and the award scheme.
Captain Smart asks Shatta Wale to sue Charterhouse
A serious altercation between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale during the 2019 edition of the Ghana Music Awards forced Charterhouse to ban the two artistes.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
The award scheme lifted the ban a year later. While Stonebwoy jumped at the scheme's decision, Shatta Wale established that he wanted nothing to do with the award and its events.
At the just-ended edition of Telecel Ghana Music, a DJ played a slew of Shatta Wale's infectious hits to charge the crowd. Media personality Captain Smart of Onua FM chided the official DJ and Charterhouse for playing Shatta Wale's music after the ban.
"You can't exist without Shatta Wale. The DJ played songs from other artists, but the fans didn't jam to it as much as they did when Shatta Wale's songs came on," Captain Smart said, hailing Shatta Wale as the god of Ghanaian music.
The media personality has urged Shatta Wale to sue Charterhouse. His remarks about the issue have sparked mixed reactions online.
George Britton calls for dialogue between Shatta Wale and Charterhouse
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that media executive George Britton had called for a peace meeting between Shatta Wale and Charterhouse to settle their issues.
The media executive argued in his submission that Shatta Wale's involvement in the TGMAs would be very beneficial for the event.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh