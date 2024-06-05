Actor Enock Darko is working on his new movie, which will feature some of Dr Likee's cronies

The actor was spotted on set with Auwrama, known for her numerous roles with Dr Likee

A scene of them passionately kissing has popped up online, sparking hilarious reactions from fans

Ghanaian actor Enock Darko, famed for his stint on the Talented Kidz reality show, has been spotted in a new collaboration with one of Dr Likee's cronies after he decided to stop acting in Ghanaian movies.

A scene from the. OllBorafion has popped up online, exciting scores of fans who expressed anticipation for the full version of the film.

The scene is believed to be part of his exciting web series on YouTube, Odo Bi.

Enock Darko and Awurama Photo source: Twitter/UnruyKing

Source: Twitter

Enock Darko kisses Dr Likee's girl

Enock Darko's relationship with the Kumawood community continues to deepen after his successful career in Nollywood.

The actor has featured in numerous roles with Ghanaian film personalities, including Awurama, known for roles with the viral comedian Dr Likee.

In a new video posted by YEN.com.gh, Enock Darko is seen in a romantic scene with their lips passionately locked together.

Netizens react to Enock Darko and Awurama's love scene

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction toEnoack Darko and Awurama's passionate on-screen moment.

@LilMoGh said:

I wanted to become an actor growing up. I think I can combine it with betting . Where do I pick forms?

@affum_kerls wrote:

Meanwhile Dr Likee has never kiss anybody in his movies before. Huh Ehard oo

@unrulyking00 commented:

And in this movie , he’s dad he a rich man. The same girl she’s kissing be ein dad’s special girlfriend.

@Nana_Nketiah_ noted:

He taya oo He’s either a cleaner or a security man in almost all his movies

@affum_kerls added:

Meanwhile Dr Likee has never kiss anybody in his movies before. Huh Ehard oo

Enock Darko ties the knot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Enock Darko, the all-grown-up TV star, had married his Nollywood sweetheart.

Enock Darko was all smiles as he was captured seated in the back seat of their plush car and showed everyone that they were newlyweds.

His gorgeous wife, whom he affectionately calls Bea Bea Chinenye, wore a beautiful white gown and a star-studded silver tiara. She wore little jewellery on her big day.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh