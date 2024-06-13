GIS students showed up for their prom night in grand style in expensive cars and outfits

However, it was one young boy who caught the most attention as he rocked a Richard Millie watch worth over GH¢4 million and had a beautiful curvy lady by his side

Many Ghanaians have expressed astonishment at the opulence displayed by the young man and wondered how people had so much money in Ghana

Students of the Ghana International School (GIS) made a remarkable entrance at their prom night. The event, which was recently held at a plush location, saw students arriving in high-end cars, rocking extravagant outfits, and turning the night into a spectacle of opulence.

However, amid the glitz and glamour, one young man stood out from the crowd. He was spotted wearing a Richard Millie watch, a luxury timepiece valued at over GH¢4 million. Adding to his impressive appearance, he was accompanied by a stunningly curvy lady, further drawing attention to himself.

Seeing such extravagance from a young man sparked astonishment among many Ghanaians. Social media users could not stop talking about the young man's display of wealth. Many expressed surprise at the level of affluence displayed by the rest of the kids. Some folks playfully asked if they lived in the same Ghana as regular citizens.

GIS boy sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Grâce Choco camera commented:

One day my children will be part of the highlights of rich kids

Mamme Akosua Adubea commented:

Eiii am I in a different Ghana

Mufti_ said:

I don’t know how it feels to come from rich family, but I’ll ask my children In Shaa Allah

B E L M A said:

Is that a Richard Millie am seeing ?

Cheddar's son called out for wearing a fake watch

In another story, Nana Kwame Cheddar's son, Goddy, stole the show at the 2022 prom of Ghana International School (GIS).

The businessman's son stormed the prom in a dapper look, wearing a Richard Mille watch that was said to be worth over GH¢3 million.

The watch Cheddar's son wore was called fake by an X user who shared a photo to support his claim.

