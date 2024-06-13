"Are You A True Fan?": Put Your Ghanaian Celebrity Knowledge To The Test With Our Entertainment Quiz
Ghana's entertainment industry is filled with celebrities who have brought joy and happiness to fans over the years. Many, through their persona and style, have gained nicknames. How well do you know the nicknames of your favourite Ghanaian celebrities? Let's find out.
Kidi to release new album
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician KiDi announced that his third studio album is nearing completion.
It has been three years since KiDi's last major release, The Golden Boy, launched in 2021.
KiDi dropped a teaser of what Ghanaians should expect from the album in a video he shared on TikTok.
He has, however, kept details about the album under wraps. He has not disclosed the title or the concept of the project.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL). He also worked as a content writer for Scooper News. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.