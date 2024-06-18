Diminutive Ghanaian viral star Shatta Bandle has caused a frenzy online with his latest Instagram post

The socialite expressed an overambitious dream to become Nigeria's next president after Tinubu

The post garnered significant traction online as netizens thronged the comments section to share their remarks

Ghanaian viral star Shatta Bandle has provoked Nigerian netizens with his latest post on social media.

The socialite has been on the radar of most Nigerian netizens after the music duo P-Square featured him in their 2019 hit Audio Money.

Scores of Nigerians thronged the comments section to express their reactions to Shatta Bandle's post.

Shatta Bandle Photo source: Instagram/Shattabandles

Source: Instagram

Shatta Bandle provokes Nigerians with his presidential ambition

The diminutive viral star, Shatta Bandle, often creates content to keep his long-existing tag as a 'young rich millionaire.'

He posted a photo of himself in an expensive suit with the caption, "President of Nigeria, if you vote for me, you vote for money."

Shatta Bandle recently married his sweetheart in a simple, traditional wedding in his hometown in the northern region.

Fans react to Shatta Bandle's presidential ambition

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Bandle's presidential

iam_mhaingee said:

You wey if dem use your stature swear for person the person no fit rise till Jesus come

morganbliss55 wrote:

Delete that nonsense before we come for you oga

24_iam_pataker commented:

The only thing u can rule in this life is Amadioha shrine in Ghana

iam_djgeorge remarked:

Thank your God say no be Nigeria you dey , dem for use you pound soap

samuelgrammm__ noted:

Na see finish cause this one

arewa_ayau exclaimed:

Pesin wey dem for use as shawarma fillings na him wan rule Nigeria, i thinks Nigerians should chop that werey acc

sugachi04 added:

The Nigeria president seat is too high for height. U won’t be unable to climb the seat , there re no stairs attached to the seat.

Shatta Wale flaunts young son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Bandle had sparked reactions online after he took to social media to flaunt his handsome son.

Shatta Bandle, who was spotted on his bed with bundles of 100 cedi notes, introduced his little son as Shatta Live.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh