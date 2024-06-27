Ghanaian rapper Medikal is known to be a loud braggart about his wealth and extravagant lifestyle

At the height of the recent cultural feud between Nigerian and Ghanaian musicians, Medikal established that he was richer than Asake

Asake's newly acquired private jet has refuelled the debate as fans pounce on Medikal for punching above his weight

On May 13, Ghanaian rapper Samuel Frimpong, known as Medikal, sparked a frenzy online with his claim of being wealthier than Nigerian Grammy nominee Asake.

Medikal's claim came on the back of the fiery Ghana Naija cultural feud that erupted after Sarkodie jabbed some of his African colleagues in his controversial record Brag.

News of Nigerian singer Asake purchasing a new private jet has landed Medikal in hot waters on social media.

Medikal and Asake Photo source: X/MedikalFanpage, X/Asake

Medikal bows to Asake

Medikal, who is currently battling marital issues with Fella Makafui, has yet to react to Asake's latest purchase.

However, a quick check through Medikal's X profile indicates that the post about the YBNL star Asake has been deleted.

In the post about Asake authored by Medikal on May 13, he said,

"I totally respect what you are saying but Asake no get money pass me."

Medikal sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Medikal's deleted post.

@BIGGWHAM_ said:

I keep on saying Asake's lonely at the top song is bigger than

@Medikalbyk wrote:

entire carrier not to talk of who dey hold pass Ghanaian artists ni gyimie

@Accra_Made noted:

It’s only a fuul who doesn’t change his mind, and I’m sure he is not one

@thepowderguy1 remarked:

He no get money make he rest

@mrlamar01 commented:

He finally don realize Asake dey hold pass am

@aelmmmson added:

I genuinely think a few of them can actually get it, just that they’re being an average Ghanaian with prioritized mindsets like parking their car to take public transport Just saying

Medikal sells out the O2 Indigo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal had successfully sold out his show at the O2 Arena's 2800-capacity Indigo venue.

The rapper described his feat as a dream come true and received commendations from top stars, including Sarkdie and US-based rapper Rick Ross.

