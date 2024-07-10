Comedian Funny Face has shared his story of battling mental health issues which landed him in jail

Things have begun to shape up for the comedian with his viral new trend, which has attracted top stars, including actress Vivian Jill

The comedian who says he has turned a new leaf promised never to disappoint Ghanaians again

Ghanaian comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, was the star of the moment at the recently held All Regional Games launch in Kumasi.

A moment he shared with Asamoah Gyan and other former Black Stars players has become significant in his resurgence.

In a recent interview, he spoke about how Asamoah Gyan helped in his resurgence and next move.

Funny Face promises Ghanaians Photo source: Facebook/FunnyFace

Source: Instagram

Funny Face makes new promise to Ghanaians

Speaking to broadcaster NYDJLive on YFM 102.5, Funny Face established that he owed his resurgence to the consistent support from Ghanaians, even after his legal woes and several disappointing moments.

While many Ghanaians wish to see Ekow the other half of his viral trend, Funny Face has vowed never to expose him.

"They'll never see Ekow. Fame is very bad. It is evil. Have you forgotten what fame did to me? Funny Face asked as he referenced his several mental health episodes."

In the interview, Funny Face talked about his newfound hope thanks to the viral trend.

I will never disappoint Ghanaians again. I am not going back to say certain things I said before or did some years back, Funny Face promised as he expressed his readiness to leverage his experience to help others battling mental health issues.

Funny Face teases fans with new music

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face had shared a short video of himself jamming to the song in his house, which he revealed features ex-Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan.

Funny Face looked excited as he encouraged fans to anticipate the new song, which he claimed would be released soon.

The video showed the comic actor singing a part of the new track, giving listeners a taste of what to expect. In the song, Funny Face addressed some recent controversies and how he has overcome them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh