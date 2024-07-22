Last year, Akonoba went viral after sharing a video of his visit to his younger brother in the Opoku Ware Senior High School

The TikTok star has since announced that his brother has passed away, leading him to consider going on a social media break

The emotional videos shared by the social media star have continued to circulate online as concerned fans mourn with Akonoba

Ghanaian TikToker Akonoba has lost his brother, a high school student at Opoku Ware Secondary School.

The TikTok star shared his beloved young brother's last moments on social media as he mourned him.

The sad news devastated Akonoba and his fans, who are bent on sharing in the TikTok star's time of grief.

Akonoba is considering a break from social media after losing his late brother.

Akonoba contemplates quitting after brother's passing

From the impeccable acting skills shown in his skits to his unapologetic outfits, Akonoba, co-signed by top movie stars like Nana Ama McBrown, has fast become a sensation for many Ghanaian TikTok users.

The TikTok star recently confessed that his brother's demise has hit him hard, making him contemplate going off social media. Mourning his late brother, Akonoba said,:

"Pascal why this time remember we had a thought to complete."

Last year, Akonoba went viral after he shared a video of his visit to the late Pascal in the Opoku Ware Senior High School.

Ghanaians mourn with Akonoba

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Akonoba's loss.

Atekeh Jamanus said:

"one KATAKYIE is gone may eternity be kind to you indeed the cemetery is full of unfinished dreams"

Noble beauty wrote:

"Aah akonoba you lie why come eiiii god hmmmmm"

Ethel Awuku noted:

"sorry and my condolence akonoba, I know how you feel cos I lost my last month and the pain is .....only someone who has gone through this will understand. May God strengthen us"

NHQ added:

"Omg! I’m so sorry Akonoba. Pls take heart. May God console you and your family"

KNUST students hold vigil for late Adzo Ahadzie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a week after Adzo Ahadzie's accident, her colleagues and lecturers from KNUST's Department of Architecture gathered for a solemn vigil.

Adzo Ahadzie was a final-year student at the university preparing for her mock jury. Her painful demise happened a day before she could present her work to the jury of lecturers.

