3 Media Networks has announced the return of its awards scheme, 3Music Awards, after a two-year break

The organisers shared more details about the all-new edition at a recently held press launch

The organisers' Head of Content and Strategy, Emmanuel Sarpong, has shared more insights about the scheme

Last year, 3Music Networks postponed its highly patronised annual 3 Music Awards due to financial difficulties.

The network's new CEO, Rashidatu Yasmine Abdulai, succeeding media mogul now-turned-politician Sadiq Abdulai Abu, explained their issues in a release last year.

The network's Head of Content and Strategy hinted at this year's edition ahead of a media briefing on July 25.

3Music Awards returns this September Photo source: X/3MusicAwards

3Music Awards undergoes changes

3 Music Awards has been a source of some memorable moments in Ghanaian showbiz history. The most notable was Black Sherif's shower performance, which bolstered the success of his mammoth hit song Kweku The Traveller.

According to the organisers, this year's edition of the 3Music Awards will be held in September, with nominees announced a month before on August 9.

The network's Head of Content and Strategy announced that it will no longer field its Fan Army of the Year category. The network has yet to share its itinerary for this year's highly anticipated edition.

Many fans are looking forward to seeing which Ghanaian artistes will make it to the over 30 categories available.

Shatta Wale is the most successful artiste in the scheme's history. In 2019 alone, he won eight awards out of 11 nominations.

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards rebrands

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards had changed its acronym from VGMA to TGMA.

The changes were effected to match the name change of its title sponsor, Vodafone Ghana, to Telecel Ghana.

The award scheme's rebrand clashed with its 25th edition, which happened on June 1. Stonebwoy won seven awards, including the ultimate Artiste of the Year category.

