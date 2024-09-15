Highlife musician Akwaboah has said he will not compose music for political parties this election season

Akwaboah said he prefers to write songs that are less partisan and geared towards nationhood

He said composing a song for a political party could negatively affect him if the party loses the election

Highlife musician Akwaboah has said he is willing to perform for political parties but will not compose music for them.

He said he prefers to write music that benefits Ghana as a whole. Political parties have been known to leverage entertainers' talents during election campaigns.

“If you call me to perform, I would, but if it is to compose a song, no, I can’t. I would rather compose for Ghana as a whole.”

He explained to OKAY FM that composing a song for a political party could negatively affect him, especially if the party loses.

Ghana Weekend reported that he believed it would be more beneficial to compose a song geared toward the development of the whole nation.

“If I do a song for Ghana and the country progresses, it would benefit all of us, but if I compose a song for a single political party and it doesn’t work out, it would affect me negatively,” he explained.

