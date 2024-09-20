Princess Shyngle Advises Against Rushing Into Marriage: " Don't Let Society Pressure You"
- Princess Shyngle has weighed in on the pressure African women face when it comes to marriage life
- The renowned socialite and internet sensation said she has faced a fair share of the struggles some single women face
- Her advice to single and married women garnered significant traction on social media
Renowned Gambian actress has shared her remarks about the marital pressure of African women.
The actress, affiliated with many Ghanaian stars, including D Black, took to social media to challenge societal norms after experiencing her fair share of issues.
According to Princess Shyngle, many have landed in undeserving partnerships because they wanted to appease others.
"I honestly feel bad for so many women out there pretending to be in happy marriages. They're genuinely unhappy and miserable but coming online just to impress the world. It's so sad. My prayer is that no single woman out there let that get to them. I promise you're happier and living a better life. Don't let society pressure you into marriage. Do it when it feels. Trust me been there before."
The actress gained significant traction with her remarks as fans shared their two cents on her stance.
She is also known for her flattering stature. In 2023, she was featured in the Hollywood reality TV show City Girls of Atlanta. Moesha Boduong was among the scores of colleagues who congratulated her for the feature.
Fans react to Princess Shyngle's remarks
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Princess Shyngle's remarks.
thefinancialevangelist20 said:
"Don't turn your experience into a DOCTRINE😂"
merc_marly wrote:
"The point is we will all go and see what’s inside marriage. Everyone’s life is different and ur misfortune is not mine. Stop advising people with one’s life story period."
slykaybaakop3 remarked:
"Madam go way you there and let's married people enjoy their marriage. U tried yours and it failed, that doesn't mean other's would also fail. Sometimes U people should stop transferring bad luck😂😂"
ephyah_phii added:
"You’re right 👏 in all marry right not wrong 👂👂"
Empress Gifty shares marriage tips
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty had shared some marriage tips in an interview with Stacy Amoateng.
The gospel singer and TV presenter shared three things women must do to build a happy home and satisfy their husbands.
