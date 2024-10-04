A Ghanaian TikToker known as Mandy Cross, who passed away after a brief illness, has been laid to rest

The 24-year-old staunch Bawumia supporter was buried in an iPhone-like coffin draped in NPP colours at Sefwi Asawinso

Videos from her burial and funeral rites emerged online, triggering sad reactions from online users

A Ghanaian TikToker, Amanda Mantey, better known as Mandy Cross on social media, who passed away in sad circumstances, has been buried.

Mandy Cross, who passed on after seeking treatment at a local hospital for what was described as a mild illness, was laid to rest at Sefwi Asanwinso in the Western North Region.

Mandy Cross was a staunch Bawumia supporter

While she was engaged in diverse content creation, the 24-year-old had released more videos about the upcoming Ghanaian general elections before her untimely demise.

A supporter of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), she never shied away from her political stance.

In a recent video, she said the NPP would win the elections and used John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress' song to jubilate.

Mandy buried in iPhone casket with NPP colours

With her vibrant nature on social media and the sad circumstances of her death, Mandy Cross' burial and funeral turned out to be a big occasion.

One of the videos shared online showed dozens of mourners clad in black arriving to pay their last respects to the deceased.

It turns out Mandy was sent away in style. Her coffin was made in the shape of an iPhone 13 Pro Max, and she was buried with NPP colours on full display.

Ghanaians mourn Mandy Cross

user4457773856349 said:

"No Akufo-Addo, no Bawumia no Napo, no Chairman Wontumi think twice before it's too late 🧏‍♂️."

Onimuonyamfo Kojo Collins said:

"Chai iPhone 13 pro max casket⚰️. mmmmm this world has nothing to offer us. Rip😭😭😭😭."

@rejoicenn1 said:

"Sorry dear Amanda may your soul rest in peace with your lord."

@fyaadepah2000 said:

"Let's all pray oo cuz now the youth death is too much 😭😭😭."

niibaba said:

"She is going to continue with this tiktork videos there that's y they give her iPhone coffin😢 RIP dear😭😭."

Albert Jackson-Davis passes away

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ghanaian actor Albert Jackson-Davis had passed away due to an undisclosed illness.

One of the actor's friends, Akunku Dake, confirmed the news of his unfortunate passing on Facebook this month.

News of his death broke on September 14 before the CEO of Heritage Development confirmed Jackson-Davis had died.

