22-year-old singer, OliveTheBoy's rumoured girlfriend got a special treat as she celebrated her birthday recently

The lucky young woman flaunted the flashy gifts she received from the Afrobeats sensation online

Their heartwarming moments on social media have garnered significant traction on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian Afrobeats star OliveTheBoy was recently spotted with content creator and model Stephy Osei.

OliveTheBoy hangs out with his rumoured girlfriend. Photo source: @OliveTheboy, StephyOsei

Source: TikTok

The photogenic model shared a video of he recent birthday celebration tagging OliveTheBoy as her man.

The youngster has become one of Ghana's biggest music prospects having secured cosigns from top celebrities including King Promise and Mr Eazi.

In the video, OliveTheBoy was captured holding a bouquet of flowers as he relished his moments with the content creator.

The rumoured girlfriend was overjoyed as she flaunted boxes of flashy gifts reportedly received from her 22-year-old boyfriend.

The gifts ranged from 2 boxes of designer sneakers, a cake, cash, and vouchers with the note,

"Take this Mama, get some Dresses and Heels'. I hope you get the stuff you like. Happy birthday."

OliveTheBoy's rumoured catch also bragged about an exclusive song composed by the singer for her only.

The Good Sin hitmaker's moments with Stephy have stoked a frenzy online as fans obsess over how genuine the relationship might be.

The rumoured love birds shared heartwarming messages online as they sought to make their stint public.

However, several fans remain skeptical suggesting OliveTheBoy's could be a publicity stunt.

OliveTheBoy and his catch stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered af ew comment sfrom Ghanains in reaction to OliveTheBoy's rumoure drelationship.

@fiifi_gh said:

"But I don't get why, people be going banana's over this. Two people in love, who decide to make it public. What's this whole thing about? 🤔."

@brakutzz wrote:

"Lmaooo you’d think we are all in the same WhatsApp group. Me and my hgs said same🤣."

@svonickb remarked:

"Aarrnn so it was you he was dirtying with his love all along."

@alukyi_s shared:

"Your man booked him to perform for you or he be your man ankasa?"

@1BongoIdeas added:

"Boys will struggle so hard and make it and start making bad decisions and spending on women who never cared. This lady is older than you and most likely around cos you’re big now. Take out money and the fame and she’s gone. Be wise bro!"

Lisa Quama adopts Abigail Dromo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abigail Dromo had been assigned to DWP Academy's Lisa Quama as a mentee.

Lisa Quama said she was elated to embark on the new journey with the talented little girl which comes after her rumoured fall out with Afronita.

Several DWP Academy stars, including Endurance Grand, who is credited as the engineer behind Biskit's rise, thronged the comments section to cheer her on.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh