Agya Koo has opened up about his rise to fame and early days with two of Ghana's finest comedians

The seasoned Kumawood actor reflected on his early days as a shoemaker in Accra and the many escapades

Agya Koo also recounted his experience with Santo and Abusuapanin Judas

Ghanaian actor Alex Kofi Adu aka Agya Koo recently had an extensive sitdown chronicling his life and journey to stardom.

The Kumawood actor has always been vocal about his rags to riches story even though many are not privy to the specific details.

In his recent interview, Agya Koo spoke about his life before fame. According to Agya Koo, he picked up the shoemaking trade as a means to survive.

He said that being a shoemaker exposed him to many rich men and the ins and outs of Accra.

He recounted a moment from.his shoemaker days when a client saved him from falling prey to Dr Berkeley - a rumoured occultist who is believed to have kidnapped children for sacrificial killings.

Dr Beckley had numerous school uniforms and human skulls in his home in Fadama, Accra when he was initially apprehended in 1994.

Agya Koo talks about Santo and Judas

Agya Koo, whose career began in the early 90s cut his teeth with Ghana's comedy show Key Soap Concert Party where he picked up his stage name.

The actor boasts an impressive catalogue of more than 200 Ghanaian movies, working alongside other prominent personalities including Nana Ama McBrown.

He's one of the few actors to have tasted the golden age of Kunawood with legends like the late Bob Santo and Abusuapanin Judas.

Agya Koo explained in his recent interview that he used to live close to Santo and Judas in Kasoa.

While he had erected a wooden structure the other comedians had rented their apartments.

"Judas was always funny. Whenever he is returning from the bar after taking some Guinness, he teases me that I've left home to live in a shack in Accra"

The actor said he always believed that things would get better. Today, he owns a mansion in Kumasi.

Agya Koo recounts bond with Akrobeto

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agya Koo had opened up about his close relationship with entertainment colleague Akrobeto.

In an interview, he recounted convincing Akrobeto to leave his job in Europe and join the Kumawood industry to help transform his career.

According to Agya Koo, the first movie they worked on became an instant hit in Ghana, and Akrobeto's popularity grew from there on.

