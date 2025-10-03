Akwatia-based businessman, Twum Barimah, was recently seen driving a Lamborghini Aventador

The black uncustomised luxurious vehicle worth over $500k is reported to be one of the businessman's latest additions to his fleet

The new ride comes after the musician crashed his 2025 Black Badge Rolls-Royce Cullinan in an unfortunate accident

Ghanaian businessman Twum Barimah has reportedly acquired a new Lamborghini Aventador S roadster.

The rich business mogul was seen driving the brand-new luxury ride in a local community in Ghana.

A fan captured Twum Barimah's moments as he took the black uncustomised car for a spin with a friend in the driver's seat.

The car's seat could be seen neatly wrapped, indicating that it was new.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the renowned business mogul smiled for the camera and continued his ride.

The black two-seater Lamborghini Aventador S roadster, worth over $ 500k, boasts a V12 engine that cranks out 740 horsepower and more than 500 pound-feet of torque.

The wealthy mining mogul's moments in the Lamborghini have got many talking about his net worth.

The renowned millionaire amassed his vast wealth as a significant investor in the diamond and gold sector in Akwatia.

He also has several other businesses, including a recent fitness center, which he launched with a ceremony helmed by Lil Win.

On social media, he shares videos of himself at his mining sites and his social responsibilities to individuals and communities.

Twum Barimah's latest purchase comes barely a year after he launched his personalised 2025 Black Badge Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Video of Twum Barimah in his Lambo

Twum Barimah damages his Rolls-Royce Cullinan

On January 23, 2025, shortly after Twum Barimah outdoored his Rolls-Royce Cullinan, it was involved in a car accident.

Twum Barimah's driver was en route to pick him up when it skidded off the road and veered into a metal pole in a bush by the side of the road, suffering severe damage.

According to some eyewitness accounts, Twum Barimah's driver was allegedly drunk. He escaped the accident unhurt but was admitted to a local medical facility for an evaluation.

Video of Twum Barimah's damaged Rolls Royce

Ghanians react to Twum Barimah's new Lamborghini

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

@_AgyeiGyebi shared:

"I will sit in when it get home🤣."

@b_lacck_ish shared:

"Your man Charley he tear chain o😂😂😂."

@RobertDzudzor commented:

"House good."

Lil Win sympathises with Twum Barimah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win had empathised with Twum Barimah after the unfortunate accident that wrecked his 2025 Black Badge Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Lil Win took to his official Instagram page to share a video of Twum Barimah's damaged car at the accident scene and express relief that the businessman was not involved.

The Kumawood actor also noted that the businessman would overcome his setback and buy more expensive cars than the damaged 2025 Black Badge Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

