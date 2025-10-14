Former Ghanaian journalist Joyce Abena Afriyie Asiedu, aka Maame Yeboah Asiedu, has cautioned women against leaving their husbands in case they cheat

The journalist's hot take comes after she parted ways with her former husband and remarried

She explained the reasoning behind her statement, influenced by many years of

Media personality and pastor Maame Yeboah Asiedu, aka Reverend Maame Gold, has cautioned Ghanaian women against leaving their husbands because they cheated.

Maame Yeboah Asiedu Cautions Wives: "Don't Leave Your Husband If He Cheats"

Source: Instagram

In a video which is making the rounds on social media, the former Adom FM journalist shared her hot take about extra-marital affairs, saying,

"Don't leave your husband just because he cheated. It doesn't make sense. Many of the women who have divorced are still looking for husbands," she said.

Maame Yeboah chastises Akosua Serwaa's critics

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Yeboah Asiedu had weighed in on the frenzy between Daddy Lumba's wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni.

According to Maame Gold, the hostility against Akosua Serwaa is unfair. In her submission, she recounted how Akosua Serwaa suffered after Daddy Lumba decided to leave abroad and relocate to Ghana.

"The trend of women dragging their fellow women down in circumstances is frustrating. Staying abroad is not easy. That woman should even be appreciated," she said.

Source: YEN.com.gh