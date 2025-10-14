Maame Yeboah Asiedu Cautions Wives: "Don't Leave Your Husband If He Cheats"
- Former Ghanaian journalist Joyce Abena Afriyie Asiedu, aka Maame Yeboah Asiedu, has cautioned women against leaving their husbands in case they cheat
- The journalist's hot take comes after she parted ways with her former husband and remarried
- She explained the reasoning behind her statement, influenced by many years of
Media personality and pastor Maame Yeboah Asiedu, aka Reverend Maame Gold, has cautioned Ghanaian women against leaving their husbands because they cheated.
In a video which is making the rounds on social media, the former Adom FM journalist shared her hot take about extra-marital affairs, saying,
"Don't leave your husband just because he cheated. It doesn't make sense. Many of the women who have divorced are still looking for husbands," she said.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Maame Yeboah chastises Akosua Serwaa's critics
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Yeboah Asiedu had weighed in on the frenzy between Daddy Lumba's wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni.
According to Maame Gold, the hostility against Akosua Serwaa is unfair. In her submission, she recounted how Akosua Serwaa suffered after Daddy Lumba decided to leave abroad and relocate to Ghana.
"The trend of women dragging their fellow women down in circumstances is frustrating. Staying abroad is not easy. That woman should even be appreciated," she said.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. A 2018 Development Planning graduate from KNUST, he has nearly a decade of experience as an entertainment journalist. He started as a blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed PR roles with clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: peter.ansah@yen.com.gh