The Ghanaian online community has been shaken up by the unfortunate news that well-known successful businessman, Alex Kweku Frimpong Boateng, popularly known online as Sikapa Official, has reportedly passed away.

According to reports across TikTok, Sikapa Official is said to have been involved in a serious car accident, which left him hospitalised for some days before he died.

A heart-wrenching video of the content creator and businessman lying in a hospital bed with oxygen support has gone viral.

Those who watched the TikTok video talked about the situation, noting that Sikapa Official appeared to be asleep in the hospital bed.

Distressing content warning for the video below:

The video, shared by well-known TikTok figure Hyper Obo, also depicted his children eating in silence, with the sad caption, 'These kids are still waiting for their father to come home.'

The video has brought some people to tears, as condolences piled up from sympathisers.

Watch the video of Sikapa's children below:

Additionally, there have also been videos of Sikapa Official happily driving his Mercedes-Benz, looking much happier and reminding us of his happy persona and love of a good job and hard work.

These videos have also trended in the wake of his demise.

Watch the TikTok video of Sikapa driving his luxury vehicle below:

Ghanaians react to Sikapa Official's demise

Tributes continue to flood social media timelines, selflessly celebrating him as a good person and how he would be missed.

Check out some of the comments below:

Benjaminx Abrahamx commented:

"I Still Hold Doubts To Your Sudden & Painful EXIT; Such A True FRIEND & BROTHER, Alex Kwaku Boateng. Very Formidable Man To Conquer & Beat! He Was Explicit & Resilient Apropos Business & Life. You Really Modelled Business & Hard Life In The Presence Of Many, Especially Me. You're Always Emulated & Copied. Death Is Truly An ENEMY As Apostle Paul Echoed & Reiterated In His Epistles. You Still Hold A Very Special Place In My HEART & Time Can't Erase It. You Have Stood For Me Many Times When Others Deserted Me. Your EXIT & DEMISE Is A Blow To Me. May Your SOUL Take Solace & Find Eternal PEACE & REST In Paradise, Sikapa. Fare Thee WELL My Comrade In Business & Life." Damirefa Due. Due. Sikapa!"

Darkowahmelisa commented:

"Aww see the tears running down his cheeks. May God forgive you of every shortcoming and grant you heaven."

Luchi commented:

"So painful to say goodbye sika 😭 I am still in shock to believe that u are no more 😭😭 may ur gentle soul rest in peace."

Cutenesss commented:

"Alex Kweku frimpong boateng is dead? Like seriously? I mean how ? What happened to him? Eeeiiii who will take care of all his kids ? Awwwww this is hard to believe eeeiiii awwww hmmmmm I don’t believe this but if this is true then RIP."

kairos_bites commented:

"Ohh I have heard of him but nvr knew him until I was watching one of shark boy’s old videos and he came to pass by when shark boy was interviewing these campus ladies awwwwww only for me to open TikTok n see this awww💔💔💔 hmmm RIP."

