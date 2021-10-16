Bright Nana Amfoh: TV3 Presenter Marries Fiancée; First Video Pops Up

TV3 presenter, Bright Nana Amfoh, has exchanged vows with his fiancée

TV3 presenter, Bright Nana Amfoh, has tied the knot with his fiancée in a beautiful white wedding ceremony today [Saturday], October 16.

A video of the newly wedded couple dancing at their wedding has surfaced on social media.

The ace Ghanaian broadcaster and his new bride were captured heartily striding down the wedding stage while dancing to No Dulling by music duo Keche featuring Kuami Eugene.

The couple exchanged vows at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church at Dansoman in Accra. The white wedding followed their traditional marriage at McCarthy Hill.

Watch the video below:

