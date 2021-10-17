Kennedy Osei has been spotted having fun with some of his bosses at Despite Media

Kennedy Osei, the son of business magnate Dr Osei Kwame Despite has been seen spending some time off work with Roger Quartey and Fadda Dickson in another country.

The trio, in photos posted by Kennedy Osei, were seen wearing black outfits as they went sightseeing.

After posting the photos, Kennedy Osei captioned them: "@faddick, Man with a heart ❤️ of Gold. HAPPY SUNDAY #GODFIRST"

From the photos, it can be seen that the trio was currently in Paris, France, as the Eiffel Tower appeared in the background of the photos.

Source: Yen.com.gh